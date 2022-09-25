Asim Azhar, Aima Baig and Young Stunners to perform at live music

With the country in a state of emergency due to monsoon flash floods, many people are stepping forward to assist flood victims in various ways.

Organizations, celebrities, and even musicians are organizing various types of events to raise funds to help the affected people. Following Uzair Jaswal’s fundraising concert, Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, and a few other singers have teamed up for a concert in Karachi on October 2nd.

The crooners will also donate all of the show’s proceeds to flood relief efforts.

Also Read Pakistani celebrities shares the big award show’s red carpet In Canada, a channel has planned an extravagant award show. A large number...

The Te Quiero Mucho singer shared the poster with her fans and followers on Instagram. It states that the Music Live Aid Concert 2022 will take place at 6 p.m. at the Karachi Gymkhana Club.

Advertisement

Young Stunners, Natasha Baig, and Raamis Ali will also perform at the flood relief concert.