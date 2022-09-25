Advertisement
Asim Azhar, Aima Baig and Young Stunners to perform at live music

Articles
With the country in a state of emergency due to monsoon flash floods, many people are stepping forward to assist flood victims in various ways.

Organizations, celebrities, and even musicians are organizing various types of events to raise funds to help the affected people. Following Uzair Jaswal’s fundraising concert, Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, and a few other singers have teamed up for a concert in Karachi on October 2nd.

The crooners will also donate all of the show’s proceeds to flood relief efforts.

The Te Quiero Mucho singer shared the poster with her fans and followers on Instagram. It states that the Music Live Aid Concert 2022 will take place at 6 p.m. at the Karachi Gymkhana Club.

fundraising concert

Young Stunners, Natasha Baig, and Raamis Ali will also perform at the flood relief concert.

