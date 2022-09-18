Astrologer Samiah Khan discusses marriage and divorce

Samiah Khan is a well-known astrologer from Pakistan.

She has predicted thousands of sports and political results on television.

She also discussed the death of her second husband, who passed away during the Hajj.

Advertisement

Samiah Khan is a well-known astrologer. She has been prognosticating on live television for years, both for regular people and for well-known figures. Samiah has predicted thousands of sports and political results on television. She is incredibly well-known for both her predictions and her personal style and demeanour.

Samiah Khan spoke candidly about the difficulties she has had with marriage. She has already talked about how terrible her first marriage was. During her interview Samiah said that although she had attempted to be married to a really attractive man in the past, it never materialised. That is when she realised that a man’s responsibility comes before his physical appearance.

This is what she expressed about her prior thoughts towards picking a husband:

Samiah Khan also discussed the heartbreaking death of her second husband, who passed away when the two were performing the Hajj. She revealed that after going through some difficult times in her life, she began to use her knowledge to build a profession. Samiah adopted a kid, realised she needed to support her child financially, and began pursuing a career.

Samiah Khan, an astrologer, Discusses Marriage And Losing Her Husband

Since then, Samiah Khan has not turned back, and she is undoubtedly one of Pakistan’s most skilled astrologers.

Advertisement

Also Read Few zodiac signs in astrology can’t say sorry easily; Let’s find them out! Saying sorry isn't anything difficult or make us weak, in fact, it...