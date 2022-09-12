At Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Prince Andrew will play an important role

Prince Andrew was expelled from the royal family.

He is reportedly planning a significant role for his late mother’s funeral.

Even though he was expelled from the royal family following physical abuse charges, Prince Andrew is reportedly planning a significant role for his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, who was mentioned by local news, the royal family is apparently “setting aside” problems in order to gather together to honor the late Queen, therefore it is possible that the disgraced Duke of York would play a prominent role in the Queen’s funeral.

I believe Prince Andrew will play a fairly prominent part, Dampier told media.

He continued, saying, “We have already witnessed that outside Balmoral when he was consoling his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, who are obviously quite upset by the heartfelt flower tributes.

Prince Andrew “seemed to be practically taking leadership of the rest of the royals,” according to Dampier, when the family left Windsor on September 10, 2022, to see flowers being laid by mourners.

The blogger continued, “Despite the controversies he’s been associated with, I think he will have a significant position at the funeral and I don’t think anyone can begrudge him. He was quite close to the Queen, and at the end, he probably saw her more than any of the other siblings.

He watched after her while residing just down the street at the Royal Lodge, where he saw her almost daily. Nobody, in my opinion, would object to witnessing a son express his mother’s loss via grief, said Dampier.

Prior to this, Prince Andrew had to resign from his position as a prominent figure in the monarchy due to allegations that he had inappropriate sexual encounters with a minor and because of his associations with the convicted American child molester Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew lost his HRH style and military titles after he was prosecuted on charges of sexual assault.

