KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a while now. Their social media PDA and Instagram exchanges show how much they love each other. Not just on social media, but also outside of it, they have helped each other a lot. For example, the first one was always there for the second one while he was getting treatment in the UK.

KL Rahul was on the Indian cricket team that played against the Australian team today, September 20, 2022. In a close game, the Indian team lost to Australia. KL Rahul did a great job and gave the Indian team the foundation it needed to reach a good total, which it did.

KL scored a quick 55, and the Mubarakan actress couldn’t help but talk about how happy she was for her love, who had just scored a convincing 50. She posted a picture of Rahul celebrating his 50 against the Aussies on her Instagram stories. The cricketer’s form has been up and down, but his game against Australia in the first T20 International was a good start. This is important because the T20 Cricket World Cup is coming up in less than two months.

KL Rahul, who missed two months of cricket due to injury and COVID-19, has returned to the team and is in the Australia squad. Athiya Shetty debuted in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero. Last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Motichoor Chaknachoor. Everyone awaits the lovebirds’ nuptials. Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, loves KL Rahul and trusts both his children to make good choices.

