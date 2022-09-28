Atif Aslam responds to comparison with Nouman Ijaz

His performance was compared to Nouman Ijaz’s portrayal of Haji Marjan.

With its beautiful and poetic storytelling, characters that weren’t black or white but rather grey, and lovely background music, Sang e Mah carved a niche among the public. A very strong cast was one thing Sang e Mah had going for it right away. Strong performances came from Nouman Ijaz, Samiya Mumtaz, Sania Saeed, Omair Rana, and Hassan Nouman in one play, but it was a major risk to cast singer Atif Aslam in the powerful part of Hilmand.

However, Atif Aslam was ready for it and seized the chance. In the very first scene of his play, he managed to manipulate Hilmand and captivate the audience. The great Nouman Ijaz was the star of the majority of the actor’s work, and the scenes were very dramatic.

But to everyone’s amazement, Atif Aslam competed onstage with Nouman Ijaz. He received accolades for each of his performances, and observers noted that his portrayal of Hilmand was comparable to Nouman Ijaz’s portrayal of Haji Marjan in terms of strength and impact. Atif Aslam responded to the analogy in a recent Something Haute interview. He claimed that the comparison helped him understand how much he had accomplished.

Earlier, the Wo Lamhe singer was criticized for his look at the Hum Awards.

Atif sported a formal black suit, an edgy man hairstyle, and faux piercings on his ears. He acknowledged his wife’s ideas and styling.

Atif thanked Sara for styling him for the 2022 Hum Awards in the following way:

Fans, however, had a lot to say and didn’t seem to like Atif’s appearance very much.

