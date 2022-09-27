Advertisement
Atif Aslam talks about his evolution from good boy to Rockstar

Since his 2006 debut with Aadat, when he wore a simple, casual college boy outfit, Atif Aslam has been winning hearts with his beautiful voice. His fans are also crazy about the way he acted in the recent TV show Sang-e-Mah.

In short, the heartthrob is a jack of all trades, and his style is an example for everyone. He used to dress like a good boy, but now he dresses with sass and style. He gives all the credit for this to his beautiful wife, Sara Bharwana.

We’ve put together some of the jaw-dropping ways the singer of “Aadat” has changed his style since he got married and become a fashion icon.

Here is a classic Atif Aslam performance from 2014. His career was just getting started, and he didn’t seem to care much about his looks. Instead, he focused on his voice to make a name for himself in the industry.

He upgraded his style from neatly cut hair to a long bob in the hippy style, which he wore with simple but trendy clothes, accessories, and his famous hat.

The Tajdar-e-Haram singer didn’t change out of his T-shirts and suits for a long time.

A few years ago, Sarah Bharwana, the singer’s wife, took over his styling, and it looks like she’s doing a great job. Even the singer can’t say enough good things about her and has said many times that she styles him better than anyone else could.

