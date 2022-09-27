Atif Aslam talks about his tense relationship with Asha Bhosle

Atif Aslam recently revealed on Ahmed Ali Butt’s talk show, Super Over, how his tense relationship with veteran Indian singer Asha Bhosle finally improved, but with poignant detail.

He also discussed his success in Pakistan and India, as well as how he came to terms with Bhosle in an unusual way.

Atif Aslam has had the distinction of working with some of Bollywood’s top artists, but he initially failed to connect with the iconic Indian singer.

He recalled the two of them being on the singing reality show Sur Kshetra and frequently disagreeing with each other, and he said, “I had a rift with her at the start before doing the show. We didn’t share the friendliest of relationships and that went on for quite a while. All the arguments that people saw on stage were real and to an extent, that sometimes, we had to shut the recordings in between the show for four to five hours. We’d resume the recordings of the show after the requests of directors and producers.”

But when Bhosle called Aslam one day, things took a strange turn. She made it clear that she was not a fan of his, but that her late daughter, Varsha Bhosle, was. She died in 2012, just before Sur Kshetra came to an end.