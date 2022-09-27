Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atif Aslam talks about his tense relationship with Asha Bhosle

Atif Aslam talks about his tense relationship with Asha Bhosle

Articles
Advertisement
Atif Aslam talks about his tense relationship with Asha Bhosle

Atif Aslam remembers his tense relationship with Asha Bhosle

Advertisement

Atif Aslam recently revealed on Ahmed Ali Butt’s talk show, Super Over, how his tense relationship with veteran Indian singer Asha Bhosle finally improved, but with poignant detail.

He also discussed his success in Pakistan and India, as well as how he came to terms with Bhosle in an unusual way.

Atif Aslam has had the distinction of working with some of Bollywood’s top artists, but he initially failed to connect with the iconic Indian singer.

He recalled the two of them being on the singing reality show Sur Kshetra and frequently disagreeing with each other, and he said, “I had a rift with her at the start before doing the show. We didn’t share the friendliest of relationships and that went on for quite a while. All the arguments that people saw on stage were real and to an extent, that sometimes, we had to shut the recordings in between the show for four to five hours. We’d resume the recordings of the show after the requests of directors and producers.”

Also Read

Atif Aslam praises his wife Sarah & pens down lovefilled note
Atif Aslam praises his wife Sarah & pens down lovefilled note

Atif Aslam is one of the rare celebrities who is neither universally...

Advertisement

But when Bhosle called Aslam one day, things took a strange turn. She made it clear that she was not a fan of his, but that her late daughter, Varsha Bhosle, was. She died in 2012, just before Sur Kshetra came to an end.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his "victim" bid
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story