Atif Aslam’s styling by his wife Sara draws public criticism

One of the few famous people who is not despised or ridiculed by the public is Atif Aslam. People adore him for his music, his entrancing voice, and now his acting, as well as for the manner he avoids unneeded controversy and exposure to the public. Although Atif Aslam is not a famous guy who frequently posts about his personal life, his supporters adore it when he posts photos of his wife or kids on their birthdays or anniversaries. People enjoy seeing Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana together since they are such a lovely couple.

Sara Bharwana works as a stylist for her famous husband, who she styled for the PSL song video Aagay Dekh.

Atif thanked Sara for styling him for the 2022 Hum Awards in the following way:

Atif sported a formal black suit, an edgy man hairstyle, and faux piercings on his ears. He acknowledged his wife’s ideas and styling.

Fans, however, had a lot to say and didn’t seem to like Atif’s appearance very much. On Atif’s article, many of them left humorous comments. Everyone agrees that you always obey your wife’s orders:

