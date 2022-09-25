Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atif Aslam’s styling by his wife Sara draws public criticism

Atif Aslam’s styling by his wife Sara draws public criticism

Articles
Advertisement
Atif Aslam’s styling by his wife Sara draws public criticism

Atif Aslam’s styling by his wife Sara draws public criticism

Advertisement
  • Atif Aslam is one of the few famous people who is not despised or ridiculed by the public.
  • His fans adore it when he posts photos of his wife or kids on their birthdays or anniversaries.
  • He sported a formal black suit, an edgy man hairstyle, and faux piercings for the Hum Awards.
Advertisement

One of the few famous people who is not despised or ridiculed by the public is Atif Aslam. People adore him for his music, his entrancing voice, and now his acting, as well as for the manner he avoids unneeded controversy and exposure to the public. Although Atif Aslam is not a famous guy who frequently posts about his personal life, his supporters adore it when he posts photos of his wife or kids on their birthdays or anniversaries. People enjoy seeing Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana together since they are such a lovely couple.

Sara Bharwana works as a stylist for her famous husband, who she styled for the PSL song video Aagay Dekh.

Atif thanked Sara for styling him for the 2022 Hum Awards in the following way:

Atif sported a formal black suit, an edgy man hairstyle, and faux piercings on his ears. He acknowledged his wife’s ideas and styling.

Advertisement

Fans, however, had a lot to say and didn’t seem to like Atif’s appearance very much. On Atif’s article, many of them left humorous comments. Everyone agrees that you always obey your wife’s orders:

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Atif Aslam's Unique Styling By Wife Sara Disapproved By Public

Also Read

Did you know how much Atif Aslam earns from Bollywood songs?
Did you know how much Atif Aslam earns from Bollywood songs?

Atif Aslam has won numerous honours in the professional world, including the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story