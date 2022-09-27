Advertisement
Atiqa Odho warns Marriyum Aurangzeb’s trollers, ‘Harassment, immature behavior’

Atiqa Odho, an actor and politician, took to Instagram to call out those who were trolling PML-Marriyum N’s Aurangzeb.

Several PTI supporters verbally harassed the senior politician, who is currently in London, at a coffee shop and on the road. The crowd chanted at Aurangzeb. Women who used abusive language were also present in the crowd.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay star wrote, “You may not agree with someone’s piolitics but harrassment of this nature is unacceptable as this is not the way to solve national issues.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Atiqa Odho (@atiqaodhoofficial)

She added, “You achieve nothing with bad and immature behaviour. Don’t get carried away by emotion and lack of proof or correct information. Get your facts right, have evidence for them and then follow the law always. Otherwise you are playing with Pakistan’s future.”

