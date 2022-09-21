Avika Gor: Nowadays, becoming an actor is simpler

The discourse on the difference between an actor and a star has been going on for years.

Some find it hard to differentiate unlike others, while there are some who believe that they are one.

Avika Gor feels the multiple avenues into showbiz has been a boon for aspirants.

Avika Gor is an Indian actress who is mostly seen on Hindi TV and in Telugu movies. She is known for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu and Roli in Sasural Simar Ka. She made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala, for which she won SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut.

She says, “Today, it’s easier to become an actor because people have access to social media and other mediums where they can show their talents be it with reels or on YouTube and reach out to the audience. There’s money, ad deals and fan interactions on digital platforms and it’s your call on how approachable you want to be or even how greedy.”

“I end up thinking, let’s do it as everyone else is (very active on social media) and it’s not a big deal. But deep down, it doesn’t feel right, hence, I take a step back. For example, making those lip sync reels isn’t something I should do in my career right now even though at the end of the day that seems to get you followers and once you get followers, good brands come to you.”

The entertainment industry is unstable because there aren’t many opportunities, but Gor says that “every industry” is unpredictable and that you have to make the right choices and work on it. “Being at the right place at the right time is something that I absolutely believe in. Yet it’s uncertain for me at times as I shoot for projects but there’s delay in release. People feel I have been lucky but they don’t know the hard work I put in to get that opportunity. So for me hard work is something that is much bigger than just luck. I believe that you need to make yourself capable enough to get that opportunity,” she ends.

