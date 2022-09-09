Ayan Mukerji announced the details of Brahmastra Part 2

The first segment of the movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, focused on Shiva, his surroundings, and his sensitivities.

The exciting cliffhanger in which the creators introduced a new character to the movie and revealed the name of the sequel made Ayan's direction stand out.

"Brahmastra Part 2: Dev" will be the title of the second movie set in the astraverse universe.

Today saw the premiere of the eagerly awaited “Brahmastra” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first segment of the movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, focused on Shiva, his surroundings, and his sensitivities. The movie launched to ecstatic reviews and supportive comments from viewers across the nation.

The exciting cliffhanger in which the creators introduced a new character to the movie and revealed the name of the sequel made Ayan’s direction stand out. “Brahmastra Part 2: Dev” will be the title of the second movie set in the astraverse universe.

While the only thing that is known about Dev’s character is his silhouette, there are numerous rumours that either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan have been contacted to portray the protagonist in the movie. Dev’s character, who is known to be another person with significant superpowers and who also desires to obtain the “Brahmastra” in order to become the greatest power ever, is introduced in the first movie.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy all played significant roles in “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.” In the movie, Mouni Roy is presented as a dangerous antagonist who competes with Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan for control of the Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan also made a lengthy cameo appearance in the movie.