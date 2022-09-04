BTS video of Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra will arrive in theatres in just five days.

Ayan Mukerji has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

The clip shows Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Ayan Mukerji has published a new clip, and this time, he has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) film, in honour of the fact that Brahmastra will arrive in theatres in just five days. We witness Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy working hard to prepare for the role in the video. Ayan shared the video along with a lengthy statement he penned praising the film.

He wrote, “Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY… 5 DAYS TO GO… Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmastra – finally finished, polished and ready for it’s audience!”

He added, “Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology!(and hanging out with blue screens!)”.

A new teaser featuring “historic Indian astras (weapons)” such as the Nandi Astra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush, Jalastra, and Agnyastra was posted by Ayan Mukerji on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, was directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir portrays Shiva, a character with the power of Agni (fire), in the film, and Alia plays his love interest. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays Ranbir’s Guru (Teacher). The movie, which was made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has been making headlines since 2014. The first of its three parts, titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is scheduled to be released on September 9. Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam are the five regional languages in which it will be released.

