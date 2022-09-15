Ayan Mukerji speak about the boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend

Prior to the film’s premiere, the director recently addressed the boycott Brahmastra movement.

Ayan Mukerji is currently ecstatic about the phenomenal success of his most recent film, “Brahmastra.” Prior to the film’s premiere, the director recently addressed the boycott Brahmastra movement.

The director stated that they cared about what others were saying but that they were also fine in an interview with a news portal. He claimed that their attention was on the movie and its overall message. They had no time for anything else.

Ayan went on to say that as a director, he is asking everyone to see the movie, including those who are making a lot of noise and others who aren’t persuaded by it. He continued by advising people to give them a chance, evaluate the work they have done in terms of effort and VFX, and make a decision after that. Ayan informed a media outlet that after watching the movie, you have the right to express your view, whether you like it or not, and he is open to all kinds of ideas.

The movie “Brahmastra” debuted on September 9. It was made available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. In addition to Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone make brief appearances in the movie. The title of the movie’s sequel is “Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.”