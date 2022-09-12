Ayan Mukerji talks about ‘Brahmastra’ box office success

Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra, has written a touching letter for the public as the film maintains its strong box office performance.

A billboard declaring that the film has so far made Rs 225 crores in worldwide box office receipts was followed by clips from the magnum opus.

The movie reportedly cost 450 crores of rupees to produce.

Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra, has written a touching letter for the public as the film maintains its strong box office performance. A billboard declaring that the film has so far made Rs 225 crores in worldwide box office receipts was followed by clips from the magnum opus in a video that Ayan uploaded.

Ayan expressed gratitude for the audience and wrote, “Brahmastra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude and more Gratitude – for our Audiences!”

Also Read Ayan Mukerji envisioned ‘Brahmastra’ to challenge limits of cinema The latest film from director Ayan Mukerji, "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva,"...

Advertisement

He added, “The Acceptance from Audiences – is the only reward we work for at the movies.The Future of the Brahmastra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light – for the years of work that went into this Venture!”“I feel proud that we managed to create great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly – to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality,” continued Ayan.He concluded by giving some statistics, “We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box-Office this weekend… another source of pride, excitement, and progress, for us!Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmastra’s Journey at the Cinemas… and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us!”Speaking of the movie and its box office performance, “Brahmastra” opened in theaters last Friday, and according to film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version did exceptionally well.

Also Read Ayan Mukerji announced the details of Brahmastra Part 2 The first segment of the movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, focused on...

Advertisement

Well, these figures are only for the Hindi version of the movie in India. Karan Johar revealed that “Brahmastra” has so far brought in about Rs 225 crores when taking into account the movie’s performance in the other four languages and abroad.The movie reportedly cost 450 crores of rupees to produce.