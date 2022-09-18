Ayesha Jhulka cried while dubbing for her, Divya Bharti’s film

Actress Ayesha Jhulka discussed 1990s “catfights” and her relationship with co-stars Divya Bharti among others.

Actress Ayesha Jhulka discussed 1990s “catfights” and her relationship with co-stars Divya Bharti among others. She recounted how Divya urged that Ayesha appear in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Waqt Hamara Hai in a recent interview (1993). Together, they appeared in Rang. She mentioned how Divya was considerate and gave Ayesha some of her possessions. Ayesha recalled Divya and how the news of her passing left her feeling “numbed.” She remembered having to postpone her dubbing for Rang several times since she was unable to complete it.

After falling off the balcony of her Mumbai house, Divya passed away in 1993. Talat Jani’s 1993 film Rang, which also features Divya, Ayesha, Kamal Sadanah, Jeetendra, Amrita Singh, and Kader Khan, was directed by Talat Jani. The same year, Bharat Rangachary and Sajid Nadiadwala collaborated on the romantic action comedy Waqt Hamara Hai. Ayesha, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher appear in the movie.

In an interview, Ayesha said, “I think it was hyped beyond the obvious. Maybe we were also childish, and sometimes there would be small little things. There wouldn’t be cat fights, but there would be complaints to the director or the producer. I really think it was blown out of proportion. I was very fond of Divya Bharti, and so was she. She used to say ‘I’m in love with you’. We were neighbours and would connect often. We did a film where we played sisters, it was called Rang. We were very close, though we wouldn’t meet that often, but there was a connection. I did Waqt Hamara Hai with Sajid (Nadiadwala), and she would come to the set and say, ‘Ayesha has to do this film’.”

“Why don’t people talk about Divya Bharti, who went out of her way and let me do Waqt Hamara Hai. She used to come on my set in Mahabaleshwar. She would come and give me her bindi to wear. She would buy the same pair of shoes for me that she’d got for herself. These are things people don’t know about and these are such beautiful friendships. When we were shooting for Rang, we had such lovely chemistry. I was one of the first few who got that news of her passing and I was numbed. I just couldn’t function. When I was dubbing for Rang, after a really long period, I just couldn’t dub. I was just crying and the dubbing was cancelled, almost three times, because I just wasn’t able to dub,” she added.

She added that “all the memories would come pouring back” when she watched herself with Divya on the TV. Even though she had never met Divya before, she claimed that they “simply connected.” Catfights, according to Ayesha, “were not as significant as love.”

With Kurbaan, Ayesha made her Bollywood film debut in 1990. She then appeared in other movies, including Run (2004), Socha Na Tha (2005), Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Chachi 420 (1997), Himmatwala (1998), and many others. Hush Hush on Prime Video will be her first online series. Along with Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, Hush Hush is directed by Tanuja Chandra. On September 22, streaming will begin.