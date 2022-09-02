Bulbulay star Ayesha Omar posted on social media about the rape case.

A Hindu girl was allegedly drugged and held hostage by the perpetrator for two days while he raped her.

More than 1000 individuals, including 300 hundred children, have died as a result of the floods.

Advertisement

Ayesha Omar a Lollywood diva posted on social media about the recent rape case in which a girl who was affected by flooding was “raped under pretence of collecting rations.”

In Shadadpur in Sindh’s Sanghar district, a rickshaw driver by the name of Gulshir Macchi seduced a young girl with the promise of rations. The Hindu girl, a flood victim, was allegedly drugged and held hostage by the perpetrator for two days while he also raped her.

The accused was detained by police, who also lodged a complaint against him. To learn more about the girl’s condition, a number of medical tests are being carried out.

“And now, this is happening, Is there any end to the shamelessness? Just abuse, steal, loot, violate, torture and suppress. On every level. I don’t even know what to feel. Or what to think.”, the Bulbulay star wrote.

“How can we change all this? Every day, I sit and ponder over this question. What is it that I as a Pakistani woman can do to change this dark situation?”, she concluded.

Advertisement

Due to flash floods brought on by monsoon rains, Pakistan is currently dealing with a national crisis that is a result of a global problem. More than 1000 individuals, including 300 hundred children, have died as a result of the floods. The young ladies and girls have also been severely affected by the floods and are now being forced to live outdoors.

Also Read Watch Feroze Khan says Ayesha Omar shouldn’t trust him Feroze Khan, the sweetheart of Lollywood, has been able to blend having...