Edition: English
Edition: English

Ayesha Omar's intense workout video goes viral

Articles
Ayesha Omar's intense workout video goes viral
  • Ayesha Omar is a veteran actress and model who has given years to the Lollywood industry.
  • She is best known for her fitness goals via her social media posts.
  • The Rehbra actress shared a video of her intense workout session, which went viral.
Ayesha Oma’s fitness videos have been encouraging her social media followers. The actress shared a video from the gym on Saturday, chronicling her tough workout. Ayesha did a difficult stretching workout while dressed in gym outfit.

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent workout video explains it all!

The Diva is a veteran actress and model who has given years to the Lollywood industry and is best known for her fitness goals via her social media posts. The Bulbulay star took to Instagram to share a video of her intense workout session, which went viral.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The Rehbra actress wrote a long caption along with a video that read, “Stretching and improvising with the hyperextention bench while letting blood flow to my brain. So good for circulation. Try this, but keep your hands locked for balance. And make sure you put some weights to weigh the bench down too.”

“Guys. I can’t stress this enough. Get some exercise at least thrice a week, get some sun post 3 pm a few times a week, eat a clean and non processed diet, practice gratitude every day, stretch a bit, listen to cool podcasts and mediation sounds, and dream Big. Give it a month and your life will change. If you’re in a good place emotionally, mentally and physically, you’ll be so much happier and so will others around you, cause they’ll see the amazing human that you are and were always meant to be. Have a beautiful weekend lovers,” she added.

