Ayeza Khan and Resham flaunt elegance

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress who is incredibly gifted and beautiful.

She is well-known for her superb playing abilities in a number of successful drama serials.

Resham is a senior and seasoned Pakistani actress who has worked in both television and movies.

Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress who is incredibly gifted and beautiful. She is well-known for her superb playing abilities in a number of successful drama serials. Resham is a senior and seasoned Pakistani actress who has worked in both television and movies over the past 30 years. She has received a national award for her work in Pakistan’s entertainment sector.

The recent “Jhoomro” collection of unstitched luxury formals by Nureh Official included the lollywood star Ayeza Khan and Resham. Ayeza Khan and Resham flaunts ethereal beauty and charm as they selected for hand-embellished and embroidered luxury 4 piece unstitched wedding formal attires by “Nureh Official”!

Let’s have a peek at some of Ayeza and Resham’s beautiful photos!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nuréh (@nurehofficial) Advertisement

Also Read Ayeza Khan’s transformation from an ordinary girl to bold women One of Pakistan's most well-known actresses is Ayeza Khan. She has a...