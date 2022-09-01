Ayeza Khan and Resham flaunt elegance

Advertisement
Articles
Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress who is incredibly gifted and beautiful. She is well-known for her superb playing abilities in a number of successful drama serials. Resham is a senior and seasoned Pakistani actress who has worked in both television and movies over the past 30 years. She has received a national award for her work in Pakistan’s entertainment sector.

The recent “Jhoomro” collection of unstitched luxury formals by Nureh Official included the lollywood star Ayeza Khan and Resham. Ayeza Khan and Resham flaunts ethereal beauty and charm as they selected for hand-embellished and embroidered luxury 4 piece unstitched wedding formal attires by “Nureh Official”!

Let’s have a peek at some of Ayeza and Resham’s beautiful photos!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nuréh (@nurehofficial)

