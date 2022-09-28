Ayeza Khan exudes elegance in contemporary desi style outfits

The Queen of hearts is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan has created quite a stir on social media by flaunting some stunning desi formal looks with wedding season quickly approaching.

The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is.

She captioned her post, “This classic silhouette crafted in feather light chiffon features beautifully composed porous embroideries highlighted with transparent sequin on an enigmatic midnight black canvas. meticulously detailed flora rendered in raspberry, moss and oxidized gold tila form the exquisite borders and trims for this stunning number. The shirt comes paired with a shaded printed chiffon dupatta finished with gold leaf silk border create a perfect option for an eventful, joyous evening.”

