Edition: English
Edition: English

Ayeza Khan exudes elegance in contemporary desi style outfits

Articles
  • The Queen of hearts is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram.
  • The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress was recently spotted in a variety of desi looks.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Ayeza Khan has created quite a stir on social media by flaunting some stunning desi formal looks with wedding season quickly approaching.

The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is.

The Queen of hearts is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram. She keeps her fans entertained with her beautiful and eternal photoshoots.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress was recently spotted in a variety of desi looks, all of which she looked stunning in. The diva exuded poise while being her bubbly self, dressed in heavily embroidered ensembles paired with heavy jewelry.

She captioned her post, “This classic silhouette crafted in feather light chiffon features beautifully composed porous embroideries highlighted with transparent sequin on an enigmatic midnight black canvas. meticulously detailed flora rendered in raspberry, moss and oxidized gold tila form the exquisite borders and trims for this stunning number. The shirt comes paired with a shaded printed chiffon dupatta finished with gold leaf silk border create a perfect option for an eventful, joyous evening.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
