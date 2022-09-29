Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Advertisement
  • The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot.
  • She has 12.2 million followers on her Instagram account.
  • She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance.
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for her beauty. Since the beginning of her career, she has played more than 30 different roles. She was so good at acting that she always nailed every role. Her plays have won a lot of awards. Some of the best-known dramas that this actress has done are Pyare Afzal, Mehrposh, Koi Chand Rakh, Chupke Chupke, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai, Chaudhry And Sons, Yaariyan, Thora Sa Haq, and many more.

The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

Have a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

In the photos shared by Ayeza, it can be seen that the actress is looking very attractive. She has 12.2 million followers on her Instagram account. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now it’s your turn
Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now it’s your turn

Pakistan is as of now crushed by monstrous blaze floods which unleashed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tara Sutaria new Bold outfit photos goes viral
Tara Sutaria new Bold outfit photos goes viral
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video on 'Dilbar' goes viral
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video on 'Dilbar' goes viral
Mohib Mirza tells Sanam Saeed how he feels about her
Mohib Mirza tells Sanam Saeed how he feels about her
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Kuch Ankahi OST
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Kuch Ankahi OST
Wehem Drama final episode public reactions
Wehem Drama final episode public reactions
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story