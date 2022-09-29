Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in new photoshoot

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot.

She has 12.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance.

Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for her beauty. Since the beginning of her career, she has played more than 30 different roles. She was so good at acting that she always nailed every role. Her plays have won a lot of awards. Some of the best-known dramas that this actress has done are Pyare Afzal, Mehrposh, Koi Chand Rakh, Chupke Chupke, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai, Chaudhry And Sons, Yaariyan, Thora Sa Haq, and many more.

The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

Have a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) Advertisement

In the photos shared by Ayeza, it can be seen that the actress is looking very attractive. She has 12.2 million followers on her Instagram account. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Also Read Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now it’s your turn Pakistan is as of now crushed by monstrous blaze floods which unleashed...