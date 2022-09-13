Aymen Saleem says goodbye to summers in style

Advertisement
Aymen Saleem is a stunning Lollywood starlet, is gaining attention for her bubbly yet refined demeanour. Saleem updates her one million fans on her opulent lifestyle and stylish choices, positioning her as one of the most admirable figures in Lollywood. The diva recently posted dazzling images from her shopping trip, complete with a Chanel purse and a bodysuit with an exquisite design.

Saleem wrote, “Having ice cream to cope with the pain of saying goodbye to summer.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

The images generated a lot of positive feedback, with more than 72k likes and a number of comments in agreement with Saleem about summertime’s passing.

Saleem is renowned for her noteworthy performances in the films Paristan, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Chupke Chupke.

