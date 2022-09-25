Aymen Saleem looks best dressed female for awards night

The 8th Hum Awards just took place in Toronto, Canada.

Aymen Saleem is well-known for her beauty. She was such a natural actor that she excelled in every part. One of the most well-known dramas this actress has worked in is Chupke Chupke. She is regarded as the most attractive and talented actress. Elegant Aymen Saleem says she has loved acting since she was a young girl and is always honest in her work.

The 8th Hum Awards just took place in Toronto, and many of Pakistan’s biggest movie and TV stars were there. Aymen Saleem was also seen at the event full of famous people. She looked absolutely stunning in her outfit. Her dazzling outfit is from the well-known brand Gaurav Gupta.

There are no words to describe how beautiful Aymen is in this charismatic look. Fans will be happy to hear that she won the award for best actress for Chupke Chupke. We can’t get over her beauty and her talent.

