Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another melodious track

Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Before the film’s October 14 release, the creators are releasing songs to build anticipation.

Fans appreciated the teaser and adored Ayushmann’s doctor persona.

Advertisement

Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. Before the film’s October 14 release, the creators are releasing songs to build anticipation. Fans appreciated the teaser and adored Ayushmann’s doctor persona. Today, he revealed a preview for his second single, O Sweetie Sweetie. He’s definitely right.

His current song is for his “sweeties.” He posted the teaser on Instagram and stated, “For all my sweeties, directly from my heart. Now available: O Sweetie Sweetie teaser. Doctor G opens October 14, 2022. Full song shortly. “Love it,” said Bhumi Pednekar. Krushna Abhishek commented, “Song and you are adorable. Always” He’s sang in films before.

Pani Da Rang, Mitti Di Khushboo, Saddi Gali, Nazm Nazm. Rakul Preet Singh posted the trailer and said, “Hey, sweeties, keep an eye on your hearts because Doctor G aka Ayushmann Khurrana is coming to take them away with his lovely voice.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) Advertisement

The trailer shows Ayushmann as a male gynaecologist and his medical journey. Rakul Preet Singh is plays the role of Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha plays Ayushmann’s mother in prominent roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s film An Action Hero.

Also Read The release date for “Doctor G” by Ayushmann Khurrana is announced The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Doctor G has been...