Ayushmann Khurrana makes a producer-friendly move

Times change require new perspectives. As shootings stopped and theatres remained closed, the film industry suffered tremendous losses. Ayushmann Khurrana has restructured his fees so they benefit him and the producers and don’t weight the film in the beginning. Ayushmann, who demands Rs 25 crore upfront for a film, made a producer-friendly move by structuring his rates so everyone makes money.

A trade insider said, “Ayushmann is maintaining his Rs 25 crore signing fee, but he’s structured it differently to benefit producers.” Ayushmann charged 15 crore as a signing fee for projects he signed during or after the outbreak, and the remaining 10 crore plus profit sharing is staggered. This way, he makes more if the picture is a smash and his producers benefit because they don’t have to pay for Ayushmann.”

The source also said that it is a smart move because actors and producers need to work together for the movie business to get better. “Such moves help the bigger picture because movies need to be made in a way that keeps costs down, and if the movie does well, the star can make more money. Everyone comes out ahead.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has some interesting movies coming up in his work life. Next, he will be seen in Doctor G, a comedy-drama set on a medical campus that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. He also has Dream Girl 2, which stars Ananya Panday, and An Action Hero, which is directed by Anirudh Iyer.

