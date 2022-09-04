Azekah Daniel left a talk show crying, ‘comedian don’t understand’

Azekah Daniel, a stunning and attractive Pakistani actress and model who debuted in the industry in 2015, is now regarded as one of the country’s best actors.

Azekah Daniel recently shared on her official Twitter account the reason for leaving a talk programme.

When explaining her reasoning, Azekah said that one should have a sense of humour and understand the difference between humour and mocking another person.

“ So today I walked out of a show because some comedians clearly don’t understand the difference between humour or degrading someone. Tears rolled down as I left the set full of people. Jokes are meant to be funny not hurt someone’s feelings”, she wrote.

The online community echoed Azekah’s sentiment, saying that no one has the right to degrade another person for the sake of humour.