Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Azekah Daniel left a talk show crying, ‘comedian don’t understand’
Azekah Daniel left a talk show crying, ‘comedian don’t understand’

Azekah Daniel left a talk show crying, ‘comedian don’t understand’

Articles
Advertisement
Azekah Daniel left a talk show crying, ‘comedian don’t understand’

Azekah Daniel left a talk show crying, ‘comedian don’t understand’

Advertisement

Azekah Daniel, a stunning and attractive Pakistani actress and model who debuted in the industry in 2015, is now regarded as one of the country’s best actors.

Azekah Daniel recently shared on her official Twitter account the reason for leaving a talk programme.

When explaining her reasoning, Azekah said that one should have a sense of humour and understand the difference between humour and mocking another person.

Also Read

“ So today I walked out of a show because some comedians clearly don’t understand the difference between humour or degrading someone. Tears rolled down as I left the set full of people. Jokes are meant to be funny not hurt someone’s feelings”, she wrote.

Advertisement

The online community echoed Azekah’s sentiment, saying that no one has the right to degrade another person for the sake of humour.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Victoria Beckham enjoys wonderful time with sister Louise and her family
Victoria Beckham enjoys wonderful time with sister Louise and her family
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with her daughter Malti, goes viral over internet
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with her daughter Malti, goes viral over internet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend future Royal events
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend future Royal events
Meghan Markle is 'demonstrably unlikeable person' who is 'in no part' hated due to her skin colour: Royal commentator
Meghan Markle is 'demonstrably unlikeable person' who is 'in no part' hated due to her skin colour: Royal commentator
Ellie Goulding grans attention in jumpsuit and white boots at ART for All concert
Ellie Goulding grans attention in jumpsuit and white boots at ART for All concert
Daniel Craig said he wanted to kill off James Bond in 2006
Daniel Craig said he wanted to kill off James Bond in 2006
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story