Azfar Rehman, an actor, has opted out of participating in the 2022 Awards in Canada to show solidarity with flood victims in Pakistan. On Friday, the Aatish actress announced the news on Instagram.

He said he has withdrawn “by choice with due respect to the coveted event”.

“Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending the HUM Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category. I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters drowning in the floods. I request the authority at the awards to kindly donate my ticket and stay money to the flood relief,” he wrote, adding the hashtag Pakistan Zindabad.

Ayesha Omar, Mehwish Hayat, Nadia Afgan, Ali Kazmi, Sadaf Kanwal, and Shagufta Ejaz were among the celebrities who praised Rehman for his stance.

Sharmila Faruqi, a senior politician, recently chastised local celebrities (with the notable exception of Hadiqa Kiani) for not doing enough to help with flood relief. She shared photos of several Canadian celebrities in an Instagram post.

The timing of the award show is currently being questioned on social media.