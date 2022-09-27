For six months, the actress trained to play a cricket player in the movie.

After Roohi, which starred Varun Sharma, this is Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second film together.

Rajkummar plays Mahendra, and the actress plays Mahima.

Advertisement

For six months, the actress trained to play a cricket player in the movie. After Roohi, which starred Varun Sharma, this is Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second film together. Rajkummar plays Mahendra, and the actress plays Mahima.

Janhvi will also be in Boney Kapoor’s remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, Mili, with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The movie is called Helen, Mili. Bawaal co-stars Varun Dhawan. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who won a National Award for Chhichhore.

Babil Khan has been witnessed, on a number of different times, speaking favourably of his father. On the first anniversary of his father’s passing, Irrfan Khan referred to his late father with great pride as one of Bollywood’s best performers and also stated that no one could ever replace him in the industry. Babil Khan stated, during an interview that took place after the tragic passing of Irrfan Khan, that he would never cease feeling grief over the passing of his father till the end of his own life. In addition to his work on Qala, Babil is currently producing a web series called The Railway Men, which is being funded by Yash Raj Films and is scheduled for a direct digital distribution around the end of the year.