Barack Obama wins Emmy for delivering national parks series

Obama has already earned half of the EGOT.

Along with two Grammys, the former president also received an Emmy Award on Saturday.

For his work on the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks,” Obama received the best narrator Emmy.

The Obamas’ production firm, “Higher Ground,” created the five-part series, which highlights national parks from all across the world.

He was the most well-known nominee in the prize category for the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night, which also featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Advertisement

The second president to win an Emmy is Barack Obama. In 1956, Dwight D. Eisenhower received a unique Emmy Award.

The audiobook readings of Barack Obama’s autobiographies “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land” won him Grammy Awards in the past. In 2020, Michelle Obama received a Grammy for reading her audiobook.

A specific category of performers known as EGOT refers to those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. 17 people have completed it so far.

On Saturday, the late Chadwick Boseman received an Emmy for his voice work. The “Black Panther” actor received the award for “What If…?” from Disney+ and Marvel Studios for best character voiceover.