Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino shared a behind-the-scenes video

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino posted a behind-the-scenes video of a stunt from the film.

Emely Cartagena fell through a ceiling and used a Christmas tree to cushion her fall.

The Direct claims that the video initially came from Cartagena's Instagram and depicts a more extensive process of the stunt's creation,

Ivory Aquino, who plays Batgirl, posted a behind-the-scenes footage of an action-packed scene from the now-cancelled DC film.

Aquino was slated to play Alysia Yeoh, Barbara Gordon’s closest friend in the comics. Emely Cartagena, Leslie Grace’s stunt double, falls into what appears to be a party in the video she posted, breaking through a ceiling window and using a Christmas tree to cushion her fall. Aquino commended the stuntwoman for performing the scenario so expertly.

The Direct claims that the video initially came from Cartagena’s Instagram and depicts a more extensive process of the stunt’s creation, from practising on a larger stage with dummy equipment and full protective gear up to the more extensive shot in costume and on location.

According to a reputable Hollywood insider who spoke to The New York Post, Warner Bros. fully “shelved” the DC Comics movie Batgirl.

It was purportedly a $70 million film (the source claimed the budget was actually more than $100 million), testing crowds ahead of a late 2022 release, and would go down as one of the most expensive flops in movie history. For the sake of the brand’s future, the studio reportedly chose to cut its losses and leave after those tests were reportedly greeted so negatively by moviegoers. It’s a disaster for DC.

