BBC donates $1.64 m from the controversial Diana interview

BBC announced on Friday that it had given sales revenues from a 1995 interview with Princess Diana to charity after it was discovered that she had been duped into the bombshell revelation.

The “Panorama” interview, in which Diana revealed infidelity in her marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, was watched by a record 22.8 million people.

In an independent inquiry issued in May, retired senior judge John Dyson stated that BBC journalist Martin Bashir commissioned false bank documents and then showed them to the princess’ brother to convince her to appear.

The British broadcasting behemoth announced on Friday that it has donated £1.42 million ($1.64 million) to seven organisations associated with the princess.

“Given the findings of Lord Dyson, we think this is the right and appropriate course of action,” stated the corporation.

Questions have long been raised about how Bashir got Diana to appear on the BBC’s flagship current affairs show, which had won several prizes.

Bashir was unknown at the time of the interview, but he went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, interviewing celebrities like Michael Jackson.

Bashir apologised, claiming that fabricating bank documents to suggest Diana’s closest confidantes were being paid to spy on her was “an action I greatly regret.”

But he insisted it had happened with “no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.”

Diana and Charles divorced formally in 1996. She died the next year, at the age of 36, in a high-speed automobile crash while being pursued by paparazzi photographers in Paris.

