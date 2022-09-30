Before Tristan’s paternity issue, Khloe and him were engaged

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been the subject of much discussion on The Kardashians.

Kardashian recently revealed that she turned down Thompson’s proposal of marriage.

She also spoke about allowing Tristan to come to the hospital during their son’s birth.

Advertisement

The Kardashians has featured discussions on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship since the second season opening saw the former couple welcomed their second child via surrogate.

Khloe recently admitted to her sister Kim Kardashian in the second episode that she had turned down Thompson’s proposal of marriage.

A magazine reports that the proposal reportedly took place in December 2019. Khloe and Tristan’s relationship had recovered despite the cheating scandal when he re-proposed to her in February 2021, according to a leading magazine. Khloe agreed. The fact that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols was first made public at the time the couple successfully conceived a second child through surrogacy in the final weeks of 2021.

Khloe reportedly broke the news of the paternity scandal in December 2021, ending the covert engagement. On July of this year, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their kid, and it was revealed in the debut episode of The Kardashians that Tristan had also visited the hospital to greet his newborn son. Khloe and Tristan later separated.

Kardashian also spoke about allowing Tristan to come to the hospital during their son’s birth and said on the show, “I’ve been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back.” On the latest episode of the show, Kim also spoke about the timeline of Thompson’s proposals as she recalled him calling her to confess that he was going to propose to Khloe on Valentine’s Day

Also Read Khloe Kardashian heals from her separation with Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian underwent a brain scan on The Kardashians. Dr Daniel Amen...