Behati Prinsloo is very upset with Adam Levin’s flirtatious behaviour

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo is devastated by his flirty behavior.

The singer has admitted he acted like an idiot to her, a source said.

He is trying to make things right and wants to stay married to her.

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levin’s wife, is “extremely angry” over her husband’s flirty interactions with other women.

According to a source, the mother of two is devastated by her husband’s adultery but is devoted to protecting her family.

“He admitted that he went behind [Prinsloo’s] back and has been inappropriate,” a source told PEOPLE.

“He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though.”

Prinsloo, meanwhile, is “100 percent committed to her family” and added that Levine “is very understanding about her feelings.”

“He is trying his best to make things better,” the source said. “He never wants a divorce.

Levine “knows this was his mistake” and is ” committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”

