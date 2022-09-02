Bella Hadid extends support to help flood victims in Pakistan

Celebrities from all over the world unite in prayer for Pakistan’s flood victims. Everybody, from Justin Trudeau to supermodel Bella Hadid, is looking for ways to assist the victims during these terrible times.

In Pakistan, recent flash floods have wreaked havoc on the whole nation. There are thousands of people who are stranded without food or shelter. Due to the widespread outcry for the victims, the incident has gained international attention.

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, voiced his serious concern about the circumstances in Pakistan. He declared that support will be given to the nation. Immediately distributing food, fresh water, and other necessities through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund as well.

Bella Hadid, a well-known international model, is also in prayer for Pakistan’s victims of recent catastrophic floods. The 25-year-old supermodel used her social media accounts to spread the word and urge her followers for suggestions on “genuine methods to support Pakistan flood victims.”