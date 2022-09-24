Bella Hadid looks stunning in a fringed skirt and sleeveless blazer

Bella Hadid and Halsey speaks up about the Killing of Mahsa Amini
Following the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, celebrities around the world...
Bella Hadid dazzled onlookers with her stylish persona as she strutted down the runway of the Jil Sander Fashion Show.
The 25-year-old model looked stunning in an enormous, sleeveless black blazer and a fringed cream skirt that she paired oddly with a big, black umbrella.
Bella strutted down the runway with ease as she modelled the designer’s Spring/Summer collection, despite her unusual catwalk item.
Bella wore a structured cream blouse underneath the jacket, and she completed the outfit with matching cream lace-up sneakers.
The stunning woman donned huge silver earrings, a matching bracelet, and a bright red clutch bag to lend a splash of colour to the look.
Bella cut a more relaxed figure when she and her boyfriend Marc Kalman, an art director, went shopping the day before.
In a photo Bella posted from France, where she was taking part in the Cannes Film Festival, she and Marc made their Instagram relationship official in July.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.