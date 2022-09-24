Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Bella Hadid looks stunning in a fringed skirt and sleeveless blazer
Bella Hadid looks stunning in a fringed skirt and sleeveless blazer

Bella Hadid looks stunning in a fringed skirt and sleeveless blazer

Articles
Advertisement
Bella Hadid looks stunning in a fringed skirt and sleeveless blazer

Bella Hadid looks stunning in a fringed skirt and sleeveless blazer

Advertisement
  • Bella Hadid walked in Jil Sander’s Spring/Summer show.
  • She donned an enormous, sleeveless black blazer and a fringed cream skirt.
  • She paired the outfit with huge, silver earrings, a matching bracelet, and a bright red clutch bag.
Advertisement

Bella Hadid dazzled onlookers with her stylish persona as she strutted down the runway of the Jil Sander Fashion Show.

The 25-year-old model looked stunning in an enormous, sleeveless black blazer and a fringed cream skirt that she paired oddly with a big, black umbrella.

Bella strutted down the runway with ease as she modelled the designer’s Spring/Summer collection, despite her unusual catwalk item.

Bella wore a structured cream blouse underneath the jacket, and she completed the outfit with matching cream lace-up sneakers.

The stunning woman donned huge silver earrings, a matching bracelet, and a bright red clutch bag to lend a splash of colour to the look.

Advertisement

Bella cut a more relaxed figure when she and her boyfriend Marc Kalman, an art director, went shopping the day before.

In a photo Bella posted from France, where she was taking part in the Cannes Film Festival, she and Marc made their Instagram relationship official in July.

Also Read

Bella Hadid and Halsey speaks up about the Killing of Mahsa Amini
Bella Hadid and Halsey speaks up about the Killing of Mahsa Amini

Following the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, celebrities around the world...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yumna Zaidi looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Yumna Zaidi looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Hiba Bukhari looks stunning in latest pictures
Hiba Bukhari looks stunning in latest pictures
Aymen Saleem shares alluring pictures from United Kingdom
Aymen Saleem shares alluring pictures from United Kingdom
Watch: Sana Fakhar's new workout video with son takes internet by storm
Watch: Sana Fakhar's new workout video with son takes internet by storm
Tori Spelling considers her family's
Tori Spelling considers her family's "sickness" after a stay in the hospital
Hina Ashfaque delights fans with stunning pictures
Hina Ashfaque delights fans with stunning pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story