Bella Hadid looks stunning in a fringed skirt and sleeveless blazer

Bella Hadid dazzled onlookers with her stylish persona as she strutted down the runway of the Jil Sander Fashion Show.

The 25-year-old model looked stunning in an enormous, sleeveless black blazer and a fringed cream skirt that she paired oddly with a big, black umbrella.

Bella strutted down the runway with ease as she modelled the designer’s Spring/Summer collection, despite her unusual catwalk item.

Bella wore a structured cream blouse underneath the jacket, and she completed the outfit with matching cream lace-up sneakers.

The stunning woman donned huge silver earrings, a matching bracelet, and a bright red clutch bag to lend a splash of colour to the look.

Bella cut a more relaxed figure when she and her boyfriend Marc Kalman, an art director, went shopping the day before.

In a photo Bella posted from France, where she was taking part in the Cannes Film Festival, she and Marc made their Instagram relationship official in July.