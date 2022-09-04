Bella Hadid mourn Charlbi Dean’s death

Bella Hadid shared her sorrow over Charlbi Dean, who passed away at the age of 32.

The South African actress and model died after contracting an unanticipated illness.

Hadid used her social media accounts to spread the word and urge her followers for suggestions on “genuine methods to support Pakistan flood victims”.

Advertisement

Bella Hadid shared her sorrow over Charlbi Dean, who passed away at the age of 32.

The model posted a throwback photo with the DC series star on Instagram “Black Lightning” and wrote, “Rest in peace beautiful Charlbi…an angel on earth and devastating loss. Sending love and blessings to Charlbi’s fiance, agent and family.”

In a New York City hospital, Charlbi Dean passed away.

The South African actress and model died after contracting an unanticipated illness.

The movie “Blood in the Water” is one of her creations.

Advertisement

Earlier, Bella Hadid, a well-known international model, is also in prayer for Pakistan’s victims of recent catastrophic floods. The 25-year-old supermodel used her social media accounts to spread the word and urge her followers for suggestions on “genuine methods to support Pakistan flood victims.”

Celebrities from all over the world unite in prayer for Pakistan’s flood victims. Everybody, from Justin Trudeau to supermodel Bella Hadid, is looking for ways to assist the victims during these terrible times.

In Pakistan, recent flash floods have wreaked havoc on the whole nation. There are thousands of people who are stranded without food or shelter. Due to the widespread outcry for the victims, the incident has gained international attention.

Also Read Bella Hadid rocks the street style: see pictures The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted in New York City. She stunned onlookers...