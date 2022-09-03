Ben Affleck has been accused of having the worst reputation in the casino industry by a former dealer.

She also alleges that Jennifer Lopez tells him not to tip the dealers.

Affleck and Lopez recently tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas wedding after lavish nuptials.

A former casino employee who goes by the moniker J Nguyen alleged in a now-viral TikTok video that the Batman v. Superman star is “rude” to other players.

The woman criticised Affleck mostly for his actions, saying that everyone who works in casinos across the nation is aware of how “cheap” the actor is.

Even more, she claimed that not only she but also her coworkers could attest to the actor’s reprehensible behaviour, adding that they had amassed enough anecdotes to put Affleck to shame.

According to the woman in the video, “Ben Affleck has one of the worst reputations in the gambling sector.” “We abhor him. He treats other players badly and is cheap as (crap).

He’s simply an entitled (expletive), and it’s at all the casinos around the nation, she continued. This (expletive) is so cheap at Harrah’s, in California, in Commerce Casino, in Atlantic City, etc.

She then added, “She advises him not to tip,” after mentioning how the Marry Me actor had called her “stingy.” Baby, he no longer tips! He isn’t doing it, therefore you don’t need to tell him anything.

She stated ironically, “I am very glad he ended up with JLo. “You guys are awesome.”

The pair recently exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, following a grandiose celebration of their union at the Georgia mansion of the Argo actor.

According to OK! Magazine, the newlyweds, who are criticised for being frugal, are worth a total of $550 million, with JLo’s fortune being close to $400 million and Affleck’s being somewhere in the neighbourhood of $150 million.

