Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez family is eager to move into JLo’s home

The children of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are extremely happy.

They will have custom created bedrooms.

Ben came up with the idea for them to stay in Jennifer’s home.

The children of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “extremely happy” to move into JLo’s luxurious $28 million Bel Air home, where they will have “custom created” bedrooms.

The blended family of the Marry Me actor and the Argo star is overjoyed to have their own bedrooms in their new home, which they can personalize.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity to Hollywood Life, the newlyweds saw many homes but were unable to settle on one since none of them “felt right.”

The couple told the newspaper, “JLo and Ben looked at so many residences, but none of them felt like home to them. Ben came up with the idea for them to stay in JLo’s home and refurbish it since it feels appropriate to them.

The insider continued, “They feel at ease there, and the kids do too.” It was one of the factors that motivated JLo to leave in the first place because it brought back memories for her.

But a new redesign will enable them to feel as though they are starting over in their dream house, the outlet said.

The nicest aspect, according to the insider, is that the couple’s recently blended family can “enjoy seclusion” at the 8-acre Bel Air residence with grounds that resemble “parks.”

Additionally, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 lives close by.

The location is great in that Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, the person said.

Along with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez is a parent to Emme and Max, twins who are 14 years old.

They’re all happy because “the kids are all getting to custom decorate their rooms so it’s also a wonderful family endeavour,” the outlet said.

In July, Affleck and Lopez exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple then hosted a spectacular three-day wedding celebration for friends and family in Georgia.

