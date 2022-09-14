Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez a 12-page speech during wedding

Kevin Smith revealed that Ben Affleck penned a lengthy 12-page note for his wife.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in an intimate romantic ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple later threw a lavish three-day celebration at their estate in Georgia.

Ben Affleck composed a delightful speech for his beautiful bride Jennifer Lopez to communicate his never-ending love for her at their marvelous Georgia pre-marriage ceremony.

The Argo star’s long-term buddy and producer Kevin Smith uncovered that Affleck wrote an extensive 12-page note for his stunning spouse.

“He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” Smith said during his visitor appearance on late episode of The View.

“He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking,” the Jersey Young lady chief added.

“It was wonderful. Very inspiring, I was happy for them. They deserve it,” Smith dished while uncovering that he was “bellowing” all through their wedding.

Smith proceeded to say that one his number one things about Affleck is the way that “he’s his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech.”

Further spouting about the entire function that obvious the second wedding of one of the Hollywood’s most cherished couple, Smith said, “Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, ‘Oh my god, true love can happen!’”

“It was a real fairy-tale ending. And [Jennifer Lopez] has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. [Lopez] looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic,” he noted.

Affleck and the Marry Me star secured the bunch in a private heartfelt service in Las Vegas on sixteenth July and later tossed a rich three-day festivity for their loved ones in entertainer’s bequest in Georgia.

