Ben Affleck leaves the house in style with his son Samuel

Ben Affleck picked up his son Samuel from school in Brentwood, California.

The actor looked sharp in a dark blue flannel and dark green polo shirt.

Affleck also composed a 12-page speech for Jennifer Lopez that he read to her at the wedding.

Ben Affleck seemed to be in excellent spirits, while rushing to pick up his son Samuel from school in Brentwood on Friday.

In a dark pair of trousers and a blue, checkered flannel, the 50-year-old actor looked sharp.

With dark green polo shirt, dark blue jeans, and black and white sneakers, his youngest child, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, looked great.

On a beautiful afternoon, the Argo actor added a pair of shiny sunglasses.

As they cautiously walked across the street to Affleck’s parked car, the actor held Samuel’s hand.

After Kevin Smith, a longtime friend and partner of Ben’s, revealed information of Affleck’s elaborate vows, Ben made an appearance.

During an appearance on The View, he revealed, “He composed a big speech that he read to [Jennifer Lopez] at the wedding, which was magnificent.”

He is one of my all-time favorite authors. He wrote his vows—both of them did—but he also composed a lengthy speech that he read to her at the wedding, which Smith described as breath-taking.

‘And it was long. That’s one of my favorite things about Ben; he’s his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, “Keep talking, keep talking.”‘

More information on Affleck’s remarks on the momentous day was provided by Lopez, 53, in her On the JLo newsletter about the Georgia wedding.

‘”This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now.” That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night,’ she wrote. ‘He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought … how perfect.’

