Ben Affleck visits Jennifer Lopez on the set of “Atlas”

Ben Affleck spent time with his wife Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old singer was filming her latest movie, Atlas.

Her daughter Emme also paid a visit to her mother during the filming.

Ben Affleck decided to spend some quality time with his wife Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles as she was filming her newest science fiction movie, Atlas.

Her daughter Emme also paid a visit to the 53-year-old musician.

The On the Floor singer was reunited with her family and looked stunning while showcasing her glitz by donning skintight pants.

The 53-year-old singer displayed her collection of silver bangles while clad in a black pullover with cropped sleeves.

Jennifer finished off her ensemble by creating free waves in her shiny chestnut hair that highlighted her attractive face.

The Hustlers actress was spotted strolling with her 14-year-old daughter Emme, who goes by they/them pronouns. Emme resembled their mother to a tee, having curly hair.

Ben, 50, trailed after the two while talking on the phone and wearing all-white clothing.

The main character in Atlas is an intelligence analyst who becomes stranded on a foreign planet and must learn to battle while wearing a mech suit of military-grade in order to survive.

In the movie by Brad Peyton and Aron Eli Coleite, she co-stars with Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Abraham Popoola.

Through her production firm Nuyorican Productions and their partnership with Netflix, Jennifer will also produce Atlas.

