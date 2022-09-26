Benny Blanco in talks for a Collab with Britney Spears?

Benny Blanco may work with Britney Spears on new tracks.

The record producer disclosed to radio host Kannon of Open House Party.

Spears said she will “probably never perform again” since she was “very traumatised” from her conservatorship job, despite the success of Hold Me Closer

The award-winning record producer disclosed to radio host Kannon of Open House Party that he had reached out to Spears for a duet.

“I actually recently just reached out to try to start working on some stuff. Like a month ago. I hope [to work with Britney] soon… We were talking about trying to do something. I love her new things she put out. She’s incredible. I hope she is doing it.”

Spears, 40, said she will "probably never perform again" since she was "very traumatised" from her conservatorship job, despite the success of Hold Me Closer.

In a recent IG outburst, the Toxic singer lamented her treatment in the industry and said others or their families wouldn’t have tolerated it.

“Pssss… you say do what you want to do now. Really 14 years later after being humiliated… it’s WAY too late for that… again I’d rather stay home and s— in my f—–g pool than join the entertainment business.”

The …Baby One More Time singer also revealed that she had continuously asked to be able to remix her music, but was constantly knocked back. However, Spears did upload a video of her singing different rendition of her song. It may imply that the crooner isn’t done with music yet.

