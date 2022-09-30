Berlin is set to surpass Money Heist records

Advertisement
  • Netflix’s upcoming show Berlin is expected to smash the Money Heist records.
  • Pedro Alonso will reprise his role as Andrés de Fonollosa, or Berlin, a hedonistic and cunning burglar.
  • The prequel shows the high-octane heists carried out before the robbery in the original series.
Netflix’s show Berlin is making all the right noises as the upcoming show is expected to smash the Money Heist records with most of the cast finalized.

According to a reporter, the Spanish show’s creator Pedro Alonso will reprise his role as Andrés de Fonollosa, or Berlin, a hedonistic and cunning burglar in the prequel series, which shows the high-octane heists carried out before the robbery in the original series.

Tristán Ulloa portrays the generous professor and Berlin’s close friend, while Michelle Jenner plays Keila, who excels in electronic engineering, next to him. Berlin’s dependable assistant Cameron, played by Begoa Vargas, has nothing to fear, while Joel Sánchez portrays Bruce, the resolute man of action.

Creator Álex Pina explained the series, “It’s a trip through the golden age of the character when he robbed around Europe crazy in love,” the filmmaker added.

Essentially, it’s a series full of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and, most interestingly, a sense of humor. “That’s the most surprising, the comedy. You’re going to make people laugh a lot.”

Money Heist’s prequel Berlin is scheduled to start shooting in Paris on Oct 3.

Next Story