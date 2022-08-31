Between 1 & 2 by TWICE is among Billboard’s top 3 songs

Between 1 & 2 by TWICE had a considerable increase in sales.

This album will sell more than 94 thousand units in US only.

The teaser for the next album was published far earlier.

Advertisement

Between 1 & 2 by TWICE has a decent chance of being among the top 3 songs on the Billboard 200 in the upcoming week.

According to Hits Daily Double, TWICE recently launched its new mini album Between 1 & 2 on Friday, August 26. This album had a considerable increase in sales.

According to statistics from an industry-specific website, this most recent release will sell more than 94 thousand units only in the United States, with 88 thousand pure copies since its first week.

These impressive results, according to sources, will move the song up to the third spot on the renowned Billboard 200.

The teaser for the next album by TWICE was published far earlier than the scheduled release date, and it was met with a resounding success, garnering pre-orders for 1 million copies even before the formal release.

Advertisement

Also Read BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet, KBR Institute revealed this month’s rankings BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet, KBR Institute revealed this month’s rankings. BLACKPINK ranked...