Between 1 & 2 by TWICE is among Billboard’s top 3 songs

Between 1 & 2 by TWICE has a decent chance of being among the top 3 songs on the Billboard 200 in the upcoming week.
According to Hits Daily Double, TWICE recently launched its new mini album Between 1 & 2 on Friday, August 26. This album had a considerable increase in sales.
According to statistics from an industry-specific website, this most recent release will sell more than 94 thousand units only in the United States, with 88 thousand pure copies since its first week.
These impressive results, according to sources, will move the song up to the third spot on the renowned Billboard 200.
It’s just between you and us ONCE🤭We invite you to be the 10th member of TWICE!💕Advertisement
Try the lens HERE🙌https://t.co/MCjFfg22Nm
❣Listen “BETWEEN 1&2” HERE👇https://t.co/ipcfsZoP8o#TWICE #트와이스 #BETWEEN1and2 pic.twitter.com/F2QgtCs3kC
— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) August 31, 2022
The teaser for the next album by TWICE was published far earlier than the scheduled release date, and it was met with a resounding success, garnering pre-orders for 1 million copies even before the formal release.
TWICE 11TH MINI ALBUM
“BETWEEN 1&2”
Release on
2022.08.26 FRI 1PM KST/0AM EST
Worldwide Pre-order Starts2022.07.26 TUE 1PM KST/0AM EST#TWICE #트와이스 #BETWEEN1and2 #ThankYouONCE #ForeverWithONCE pic.twitter.com/DLeBNUGwr4Advertisement
— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) July 12, 2022
