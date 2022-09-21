Bhumi Pednekar is impressed by Doctor G Trailer

Advertisement
Articles
  • Ayushmann Khurrana has made a place in Bollywood with his odd genres and eccentric characters.
  • The performer excels in every role.
  • The teaser for his forthcoming film Doctor G has delighted viewers.
Ayushmann Khurrana has made a place in Bollywood with his odd genres and eccentric characters. The performer excels in every role. The teaser for his forthcoming film Doctor G has delighted viewers. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and follows a male gynaecologist who wants to flourish in a female-dominated field.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted the Doctor G teaser on Instagram and remarked, “Gynecology department’s one and only! #DoctorG will visit theatres on October 14, 2022. Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi then responded to the teaser. Bhumi Pednekar appreciated the trailer on Instagram. She praised the movie’s cast, writing, “This looks ridiculous… Ak’s back with his greatest… Whoa. Looking forward to it.”

Vaani Kapoor posted the trailer on Instagram and remarked, “Excited!” Huma Qureshi praised Ayushmann’s pots with high-five emojis, while Saba Pataudi said, “You’ve done it again.” The cast is amazing. Waiting… Thanks!

Bhumi Pednekar

 

Vaani Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Dr. Uday Gupta in the movie, while Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of Dr. Fatima, his fellow classmate, and love interest. Doctor G also stars Shefali Shah. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G will hit the theatres on October 14.

