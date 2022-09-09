Couple Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting baby together
Couple Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting baby together. The pair is...
In her third trimester of pregnancy, Jhené Aiko is gorgeous.
The “Sativa” singer, 34, released new pregnancy photographs on Thursday, attracting the attention of partner Big Sean on Instagram.
“Finally found time to do my makeup so we had to snap some photographs,” the soon-to-be mother of two captioned the photos, which show her in a silky maxi-length gown and close-ups of her cosmetics.
Big Sean commented on the photographs, “Beautiful Mom.”
The child will be Big Sean’s and Aiko’s second. Aiko has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan.
The pair confirmed earlier this summer that they are expecting their first child together after being photographed walking in Beverly Hills. “The pair is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter,” an Aiko representative said at the time.
Big Sean, 34, and the singer were originally romantically linked in 2016, and they’ve since become frequent collaborators on several music projects.
On Monday, the rapper posted a series of romantic Instagram photographs, including personal shots of Aiko’s baby bump.
Big Sean captioned the collage, which included vintage-style photographs of Aiko swimming in the ocean wearing a brown bikini and conical hat, with a flower positioned behind her left ear, “Third trimester already, Life is changing! LottA Gratitude!”
In another video, Aiko was seen stroking a cat while wearing a red bikini and multi-colored sarong, while other shots showed the couple snuggling in the surf and Big Sean relaxing in a white shirt and brown leather leggings.
