Edition: English
Edition: English

Bigg Boss 16 a reality show releases first promo with Salman Khan. Bigg Boss is a reality show that offers its devoted viewers clean entertainment, and they eagerly await the premiere of the new season each year.

This popular reality program, which Salman Khan of Bollywood hosts, is in its sixteenth season. Bigg Boss is a big success in part because of his distinguished hosting style and unique contribution. Salman Khan appeared in the first trailer for Bigg Boss 16 a few days ago, and it included indications about what the contestants may anticipate from this season.

Salman Khan’s appearance in the Bigg Boss 16 ad has fans gorging themselves, but there is much debate about the show’s debut date. Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on Saturday, October 1 on television, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned.

The public is eagerly awaiting the news. According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, the first program will primarily be split into two halves, with the second half airing on Sunday, October 2.

Bigg Boss 16 competitors’ names haven’t been released by the channel, but a number of A-list celebrities from the television business are making the rounds.

According to rumors, the cast of the program will reportedly include Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani, and Farmani Naaz. Nusrat Jahan, a controversial politician and actress from West Bengal, has apparently also received an offer for the program.

She keeps quiet about the situation. The fresh twists that would be included to this season have the viewers speculating about the promo for the upcoming season. Everyone is perplexed by the slogan “iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge.”

Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss trophy in the previous season, which had a positive impact on both her personal and professional lives.

