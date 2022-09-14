Billie Eilish recalls her embarrassing royal experience from last year

Billie Eilish opened out about her “embarrassing meeting” with the British royal family.

The singer-songwriter was taken aback by how “regular they all were”.

Everything she had learned about correct behaviour toward the royals went out the window.

Advertisement

Pop star Billie Eilish recently opened out about her “embarrassing meeting” with the British royal family last year, in a radio interview on Wednesday.

The Bad Guy hitmaker revealed the incident occurred at the No Time to Die premiere in London, in the “presence of a then-Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton”, according to sources.

Billie claimed that despite having read up on “royal protocol” and learning about “curtsying,” everything she had learned about correct behaviour toward the British royal family “it all went out the window upon meeting them”.

The 20-year-old stated: “They all entered and greeted each other, asking how they were doing and what was going on. and I was like, “Oh my God.”

The singer-songwriter was taken aback by how “regular they all were,” and the friendly exchanges helped to calm her down.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Fitzy & Wippa on Nova (@fitzyandwippa)

Billie previously discussed her interaction with the Royal Family on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October of last year.

The singer observed, “They were just so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them,”‘

Advertisement

They complimented her and had “all these questions,” according to Billie, who also stated this.

It was great, so I can’t complain, she said.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner is touring Australia in support of her Happier Than Ever globe show.

Also Read Billie Eilish admits to being a huge fan of Spice Girls When Billie Eilish wore a vintage band t-shirt to the gym in...