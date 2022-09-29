Billie Eilish Says, ‘Exercise makes her feel so much better’

Billie Eilish has taken the decision to prioritise her health, and it has significantly improved her life. In an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the “Happier Than Ever” singer opens up about her new-found love for fitness.

The 20-year-old singer told the presenter, “Zane, I have been working on my bones and my body for the last… since then actually,” referring to an ankle injury in 2019. And more seriously, over the past four months, I’ve fundamentally changed how my life revolves around fitness; I’m now a gym rat.

I don’t know when that occurred, but it did, and it began with the statement, “I can’t feel hurt anymore. “I’m not going to let myself live like that because I lived like that for years,” she said.

The Grammy-winning singer said the transition “transformed” her life and said she started on her journey in May and hasn’t looked back since.

And I know that’s a really — like a lot of people do that, but especially coming back from Europe I started working out in a gym for the first time every day,” Eilish said. But it wasn’t something I did, and now it’s such a significant part of who I am and how I move on stage. It makes me feel much better about myself.

She said, “I feel so much better.” At 1 p.m., the entire interview will air. on Apple Music at ET. Eilish will livestream her O2 Arena performance in London on Friday at 10 p.m. exclusively for Apple Music as part of a celebration of the conclusion of her worldwide Happier Than Ever world tour. ET.

In the past, Eilish has regularly opened out about her relationship with her body and overall health. She was honest about how she felt about her body on a daily basis and the impact that social media had on those feelings in a July 2021 interview with The Guardian.

She told the outlet, “I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. I know the ins and outs of this industry, what people actually use in images, and I truly know what seems authentic might be false, yet I still see it and go, “Oh God.” That makes me feel really horrible.

She continued, “And I mean, I’m very happy with my life and I’m very confident in who I am. I’m obviously not happy with my body, but who is?”

