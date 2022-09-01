Bipasha Basu on embracing one’s body when pregnant

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in the midst of one of the happiest times of their life.

These two will soon embark on a new chapter in their life as parents.

I’m a body-positive person,” the actress said.

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in the midst of one of the happiest times of their life. These two will soon embark on a new chapter in their life as parents. Since Bipasha and Karan revealed their pregnancy on social media, their followers have been excitedly awaiting the arrival of their child. In a recent interview, the actress discussed her baby belly and how she deals with the negative attention.

Bipasha Basu told that she realises that everyone has the right to an opinion, and that all opinions are valued. She also disclosed that the actress is in charge of her life and would focus on the 99% positive rather than the 1% negative, and that this is the best way to go forward in life. “I’m a body-positive person,” the actress said. I think that you must love the body in which you exist. My life philosophy is to love oneself, and it revolves around the wonder of having this wonderful body as a machine. You will not have a happy life if you do not maintain this physique healthy.

Further, recalling the moment when she found out when she was pregnant, she said it was a very emotional day and remembered how she and Karan (Singh Grover) ran to her mother’s house and she was the first person Bipasha wanted to tell. The actress said that everyone was emotional and it was her mother’s dream that she and Karan have a baby. “I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this,” said the Race actress.

Also Read Bipasha Basu on trolling against those who show their baby bumps Bipasha Basu has responded to trolls who criticise women who flaunt their...