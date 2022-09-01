Bipasha Basu on trolling against those who show their baby bumps

Bipasha Basu has responded to trolls who criticise women who flaunt their baby bulge weeks after she announced her pregnancy.

The actor has asserted in a recent interview that she respects all viewpoints.

However, she needs to concentrate on the 99% of positive things rather than the 1% of negative things because it is her life that she is leading.

Last month, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover revealed their pregnancy and posted images of it. For the photographs that showed him kissing her growing kid, both actors were dressed in white shirts. Before getting married in April 2016, Karan and Bipasha began dating after meeting on the sets of their 2015 horror movie Alone.

When questioned about online trolls posting images of her from the photo shoot where she displays her growing baby bulge, “In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I’m leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That’s the way to move on in life. You can’t be deciding everything that you do or say on the basis of what people want you to do or say. I lived my life like that. I’m a body positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in.”

She added, “My philosophy in life is to love yourself and it’s all around the magic of having this beautiful body as a machine. If you don’t keep this body healthy, you’re not going lead a happy life. So, a lot of focus is on the body. At this beautiful stage of life when I’m transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever. I’d rather focus on the positivity around me and I get a lot of love from fans, media, people from the business and everyone else. I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way.”

She recently admitted in an interview that she was not working much since she was trying to get pregnant. She had previously stated that she had considered trying again last year after abandoning the idea following the pandemic breakout.